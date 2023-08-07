Manipur: Women lead BKU rally

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 6

Led by a large number of women, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) today took out a rally to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur and the crime against women in the past four months.

The protesters, mainly women, from 20 districts of Punjab gathered at the Amb Sahib gurdwara and staged a march towards the Punjab Governor’s house in Chandigarh. They were stopped near the Burail jail where they submitted a memorandum to the ADC to the Governor.

“Strict punishment should be awarded to the culprits who mobilised mobs to devastate the markets, assaulted women, indulged in arson, looting and desecration of religious places. The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, should be withdrawn,” the protesters demanded.

Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan condemned the Chief Minister Biren Singh-led government and the silence adopted by the Central government towards such inhuman acts. The protesters began gathering in the town around 12 noon and took out a rally till 3 pm.

Heavy police force led by senior police officials from Mohali were deputed to maintain law and order situation in the area.

#Manipur #Mohali