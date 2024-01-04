Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The drug control wing of the UT Health Department conducted a raid at a medical store in Burail yesterday and seized illicit drugs in huge quantity.

A joint team, led by Tajinder Singh and Amit Lakhanpal, drugs inspectors of the Chandigarh Administration, swooped down at M/s Burail Medicos (previously Singh Medicos) located in Ekta Market, Burail, Sector 45.

During the raid, the team found seven types of habit-forming drug, totaling 3,334 capsules and 630 tablets of tramadol, tepantadol and pregabalin – 300mg. The market value of the seized drugs, based on the MRP, is approximately Rs 90,000. The team observed that the establishment neither maintained purchase and sale records nor possessed the mandatory Schedule H1 register.

The raid resulted in the seizure of the illicit drugs, which would be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh. A show-cause notice highlighting the observed discrepancies and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, was served on the chemist shop by the Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority.

Officials said the action was part of an ongoing effort to curb unethical practices in the sale, stocking and supply of drugs prone to misuse. The Health Department warned all parties concerned against engaging in such activities, emphasising that strict action would be taken against the violators of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act/Rules.