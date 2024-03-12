Miscreants who attacked police team of Panchkula yet to be arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 11

Twenty-four hours after a police party was attacked, the Panchkula police at Pinjore is yet to arrest any of the suspects. The police had registered a case and started an investigation after they received a complaint from ERV Incharge Mainpal.

In his complaint, Mainpal said he and other officials were attacked by miscreants on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The ERV Incharge said they had received a tip-off regarding mining being carried out at Jagatpur village near Chandi Kotla, adding that a police team reached the site at 1.32 am and found three individuals in an inebriated state. He said the three attacked them with stones and one of them threatened to shoot them, adding that the attackers fled after the police officials called for backup.

The Pinjore police registered a case against Sonu Nolta, a man by the alias Pandit, and an unidentified individual under Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public function), 332 (voluntarily causing harm), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 384 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and sections of the Arms Act.

SHO Pinjore said today that the police were investigating the case and had yet to arrest the suspects.

