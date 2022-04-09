Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar visits Dera Bassi, Lalru grain markets

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar today visited the grain markets of Dera Bassi and Lalru to review wheat procurement. He directed the agencies to ensure the procurement of wheat within 24 hours of its arrival in the mandis.

Talwar also directed the agencies to ensure the early lifting of procured wheat from the mandis. He held a meeting with the representatives of the Mandi Board, Market Committee, procurement agencies and commission agents and directed that fans should be used to reduce the moisture content in wheat. He said wheat with less than 12 per cent moisture content should be procured immediately.

Talwar appealed to the farmers to bring their dry produce to the market so that they could get a fair price for their produce.