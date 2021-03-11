Mohali: Gangster involved in hotel firing incidents arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 11

In a major success, the police have arrested a gangster for firing at a hotel in Zirakpur on June this year. The accused also supplied arms and ammunition to other gangsters in Punjab.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, alias Sarpanch, a resident of Khizrabad village near Pehowa in Haryana.

The police have recovered a .30 bore pistol with five cartridges, four .32 bore pistols with seven cartridges, a .22 bore revolver with 10 cartridges, one 315 bore country-made pistol with three cartridges, an Activa scooty and clothes worn at the time of the incident from his possession.

Divulging details, Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said a police team, led by DSP Gursher Singh and CIA Inspector Shiv Kumar, had arrested Ashwani Kumar in a case registered against him under Section 379-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station on June 11 this year.

He said during interrogation, the accused confessed that he, along with his accomplice Parshant Hindraw, a resident of Hashupur village, Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, had fired at Hotel G-Regency, Zirakpur, and Brew Bros, Mohali, in March this year. He said the accused had used the Activa scooter owned by Durga Parshad, a resident of Khushal Enclave, Zirakpur, in the incident. He used to threaten traders for extorting money.

Vivek Sheel Soni said a case under Sections 386, 427, 506, 34 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sohana police station in Mohali on March 12 this year.

Soni said the accused had also revealed that he also supplied arms and ammunition to gangsters in Punjab. A total of 21 illegal weapons had been recovered from him in the past one year. Cases were already registered against accused Ashwani Kumar at the Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district and the Special Cell police station in Delhi.

The SSP said cases against another accused - Parshant Hindraw - were registered at the Ambala City police station and the Tripri police station in Patiala. The accused was presently lodged in the Mandouli Jail in Delhi. The case was under investigation and further revelations were expected from them.

The recoveries

The police have recovered a .30 bore pistol with five cartridges, four .32 bore pistols with seven cartridges, a .22 bore revolver with 10 cartridges, one 315 bore country-made pistol with three cartridges, an Activa scooter and clothes worn at the time of the incident from his possession.