Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 9

Eight major injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon led to the death of 31-year-old Baljinder Kaur, who was attacked by one of her acquaintances, Sukhchain Singh (36), a resident of Samrala, with a sword in the middle of the road here last morning.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at the government hospital in Phase 6 today. The police handed over the woman’s body to her kin after the examination. The assailant, Sukhchain Singh, who had also suffered injuries while hacking the woman to death, has been admitted to the hospital.

The station house officer of Phase 1, Sukhbir Singh, said, “Sukhchain Singh will be produced before the court once he is discharged from the hospital.”

Baljinder, who worked at a call centre, was hacked to death by Sukhchain Singh in Phase 5. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. He used to work at a filling station in Samrala. Both the victim and the assailant had known to each other for the past four years. The woman had allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of Sukhchain, which led to bitterness among their families.

In the CCTV footage, Sukhchain, with his face covered, is seen waiting for Baljinder Kaur under a tree near her office. As the victim alights from an auto-rickshaw and starts moving towards the office with three other girls, he attacks her with a sword. Baljinder runs for life, but Sukhchain chases her and hacks her to death with the sword in the middle of the road. He repeatedly hits the woman on the head, neck, hands and back. Her dupatta gets entangled in a vehicle passing by and she falls on the road. The suspect tries to flee the spot but is overpowered by passersby.

