Student’s kidnap: Mohali Police press extortion charge against three

Mohali, November 22

The police have filed a chargesheet against the three suspects in the honeytrap and kidnap case involving a Chandigarh University engineering student, in which a ransom of Rs 50 lakh was demanded from the victim’s Ludhiana-based family on August 19.

In the chargesheet submitted recently in the Kharar court, the police have pressed charges of kidnap, extortion and under the Arms Act against the three suspects, including an MBBS first-year student and an MBA student of the university.

In the chargesheet, police have claimed suspect Ajay Kadian was facing several cases in Delhi and its periphery. Hitesh Bhumla, pursuing Bachelor of Engineering from CU, Gharuan, and a resident of Kharar, was freed from captivity of suspects after nearly 48 hours by the police.

Ajay Kadian (25) of Jattal village in Panipat, Ajay Punia (22) of Aabood village in Sirsa, and Rakhi (20) of Baroli village in Sonepat were arrested. The victim was allegedly honey-trapped before being kidnapped by the suspects.

Punia is an MBBS student of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Phase 6, Mohali; Rakhi an MBA student at the CU; and Kadian a pharmacist, all from well-to-do families.

A luxury car, five mobile phones, a .32 pistol along with nine bullets were recovered from the suspects.

