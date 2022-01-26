Mohali SP (HQ), Zirakpur SHO awarded President's Police Medal

Mohali, January 25
Mohali Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Ravinder Pal Singh and Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Onkar Singh Brar have been awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the eve of Republic Day.
The recognition for outstanding services is given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra congratulated the 15 Punjab Police awardees and encouraged the police force to work with more dedication and devotion.
Chief Airport Security Officer honoured
Chief Airport Security Officer Commandant Prabhat Ranjan Mishra of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been awarded with the President’s Police Medal in recognition of distinguished service of 22 years in different parts of the country and services in foreign mission in the United Nations.
Recognition by Ministry
