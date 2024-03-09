Najma, Yoshita make it to semis

Chandigarh, March 8
Najma Khan of RSB Chandigarh beat Kirti Chaturvedi of RSB Shimla 21-13, 21-15 and Yoshita Mathur of RSB Indore beat Mayuri Yadav of RSB Bhubaneswar 21-15, 22-20 in quarterfinals of the women’s singles event of the All India Civil Services Badminton Tournament underway in the city.
In the men’s section, Gaurav Parmar of RSB Indore beat Anirban Mandal of RSB Bhubaneswar 21-18, 21-18 in the quarterfinals. Laa Talar of RSB Shillong got the better of K Dhanik of RSB Hyderabad 21-15, 21-10. Arintap Das Gupta of RSB Patna outplayed Rana Boruah of RSB Imphal 21-11, 21-14, while Harshal of RSB Raipur beat Swadhin Gauda of RSB Bhubaneswar.
In women doubles, Harshita Agrawal and Juhi Dewangan of Chhattisgarh defeated Geetanjali and Namrath of Karnataka 21-3,21-10.
