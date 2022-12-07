New Public School win twin Basketball titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Host teams of New Public School, Sector 18, have won both Rao Jai Singh Memorial (for boys) and Shanta H Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament (for girls).

In the boys’ final, New Public School overpowered Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, by 99-72. Deepak starred in the team’s win by scoring 47points, whereas Gourav (31 points) gathered most points for the losing side. Creane Memorial School, Gaya (Bihar), claimed third position by registering an 80-48 win over The Asian School, Dehradun. Mohammed Abdulla scored 24 points for the winning side, while Hardik gathered 15 for the losing side.

In the girls’ final, the hosts defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sarkaghat Mandi, by 72-47. Arpita (26 points) remained the main performer for the title winners, while Sharuya (18 points) gathered most of the points for the losing side. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, claimed third position by registering a 48-16 victory over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26.