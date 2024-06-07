Nexus Elante Mall unveils DinoVerse exhibit for visitors

Chandigarh, June 7
Nexus Elante Mall is thrilled to unveil "DinoVerse", an innovative and immersive exhibit that promises to be the highlight of the season. This live exhibition features life-sized dinosaurs, transporting visitors back to the prehistoric era. Tailored to enchant grown-ups and children alike, DinoVerse guarantees an unforgettable adventure for all.
The mall is adorned with realistic, life-sized dinosaur models, creating a visually stunning experience for every visitor.
The activity zone is offering interactive workshops for children. These sessions, available through ticket purchases on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider, last approximately half-an-hour and offer educational fun.
This special décor will last until July 14.
