NHAI cleans 2 drains on Kharar-Banur highway

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The NHAI has completed the cleaning of drains from Khuni Majra to Bhago Majra village along the Kharar-Banur highway.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said a complaint was received about blocking of the rainwater drain on the highway. “For the past some time, the drains got blocked due to various reasons, including plastic, bottles, polythene, etc. Instructions were issued to the NHAI for cleaning of the drain,” she said.

Earth-moving machines and tractors were mobilised to clean the drains.

“Drain length of both sides, around 12 km, has been cleaned,” she added.