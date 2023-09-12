Nishunk's spell helps UT beat Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

A four-wicket haul by Nishunk Birla helped Chandigarh boys to bounce back in the five-match ODI series against Chhattisgarh, as the hosts beat visitors by four wickets.

The series is now levelled at 2-2. In the fourth match, Chhattisgarh won the toss and decided to bat first. A fine ton by Vikalp Tiwari (114) steered the team to a respectable score of 268 runs at the loss of nine wickets. Birla (4/41) put a dent to visitors by demolishing the middle order, followed by Anmol Sharma (2/33).

In reply, Aryan (70) and Devang Kaushik (52) with their half centuries gave a solid start to the home. Later, the middle order, unbeaten Ishan Gaba (32), Karthik Vardan (27) and skipper Paras (26), also contributed decently and surpassed the given target in the 49th over at the loss of six wickets. Gaurav and Vikalp shared two wickets each for the bowling side. The fifth and final deciding match of the series will be played on September 13.

#Chhattisgarh #Cricket