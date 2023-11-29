Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, November 28

Farmers on Tuesday ended their three-day protest after submitting a memorandum to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. They will hold their next meeting among the unions in Hisar on December 11 to decide their next course of action.

As many as 21 farmer leaders, trade union leaders and others had reached the Raj Bhawan, Haryana, for the meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Leaders said they have submitted the memorandum to the governor and have expressed all their demands.

The leadership included Amarjit Singh of BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh union, Suresh Koth of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Kuldeep Singh Kundu of BKU (Chandigarh) and others.

Meanwhile the attendance at the protest site increased with the incoming of cleanliness worker union, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers.

The Haryana faction of Samyukt Kisan Morcha after the meeting said it has decided to lift the protest for now.

Suresh Koth said, “We met the governor and discussed our long-pending demands. We have submitted the memorandum. The governor heard our demands with intent. He has assured to send our demands to the centre government. Now, the Centre is supposed to take a decision on it. We have already waited for long and will not continue for much more.”

He added that farmers would intensify the protest in case the matters stand unresolved for long. “We want a resolution before the upcoming general elections,” he added.

Leaders pointed out that their main demands include guaranteed MSP for crops, debt waiver and justice for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri of UP. They said, “We are putting a halt on the current three-day protest. The fight for our rights will continue till the demands are not met.”

Farmers said the Centre Government at the time of lifting their protest from Delhi borders had assured to form a committee to decide the course of granting MSP for crops. “The committee should decide on the minimum support price for all crops,” they said. They added that the farmers have suffered major losses over the centre government’s failure to procure crops on MSP.

Farmers also condemned notices sent by the administration in regard to the protest and said, “We are residents of the country. Holding peaceful protests is our democratic right. They should desist from sending such notices.”

Soon after the announcement, farmers started vacating the protest ground of Sector 5 in Panchkula.

