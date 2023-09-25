NSS Day: Volunteers, officers felicitated

Chandigarh, September 24
On the occasion of NSS Day, the Chandigarh NSS Cell organised a celebration event. About 800 NSS volunteers, 150 programme officers, and 80 principals attended the event. Adviser to the Administrator, Dharam Pal, was the Chief Gust at the event. Harinder Kaur, Regional Director NSS, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, GOI, was the Guest of Honour, along with Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, who was present as a Special Guest.
Dr. Nemi Chand, State Liaison Officer, NSS UT, highlighted the achievements of NSS last year. The Chief Guest felicitated two NSS units, 12 NSS programme officers, and 10 NSS volunteers for meritorious community service. Each NSS unit and programme officer was awarded a shield, a certificate, and a cash award of Rs 10,000. Each NSS volunteer was awarded a medal, a certificate, and a cash award of Rs 5,000.
Dharam Pal urged volunteers and programme officers to serve society with the motto ‘Not Me, But You’. He said the NSS volunteers have a significant role in building character, and every student should take part in its activities.
