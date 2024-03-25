Open House: Should city residents get free water considering its financial sustainability?

Providing safe and clean drinking water should be the goal of the MC. However, if water is being used for residential or commercial purposes, people should pay the due amounts.
Charu Malhotra, Mohali
Stop falling for vague promises
The voters need to become smart and stop voting on the basis of vague promises made by politicians, such as free water or electricity. On the other hand, the politicians of this country should stop being selfish and work towards serving the nation instead of promising freebies.
Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali
Residents need to be smarter
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has offered 20,000 litres of water for free, which is an attempt by the AAP to garner votes. Residents need to be smart and stop voting for politicians based on their promises of freebies.
SK Khosla, Chandigarh
Mc should Better offer Subsidy
Freebies such as water and electricity are like taking from one pocket and giving in another, as the expense of these freebies would come out of the pocket of honest tax payers in the country. Subsidising the price of necessities is a good idea.
Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh
Civic body bound to count losses
Most residents of Chandigarh are well off and can pay their bills without issue. The MC should work towards providing free water and electricity to people who are not able to afford necessities. Providing freebies to residents would cause a financial crunch with the MC.
SA Arora, Mohali
MC can Explore other strategies
Providing free water to city residents is a multifaceted issue requiring a balance between social welfare and financial sustainability. Strategies such as education on water conservation, public-private partnerships and investments in infrastructure and technology may enhance responsible water usage.
Prithvee Yakhmi, Chandigarh
First chalk out plan to conserve water
The UT Administration needs to first formulate proper strategies to save water before promising free water to residents of the city.
Adish Sood, Amloh
Focus on providing clean, fresh water
Providing free water to city residents may sound like a morally correct move by the MC; however, it has its downside, such as making people stop valuing anything that comes for free. Instead of providing free water, the MC should focus on providing clean and fresh water.
Antra Rakheja, Chandigarh
Freebie culture needs to end
Freebies do attract voters, but it is not a sustainable policy as, in the long run, the MC would be saddled with insurmountable debts. After all, it is the taxpayers’ money that is being offered as freebies without any economic development avenue.
Dr Anil Kumar Yadav, Chandigarh
lay Focus on city’s overall development
Most of the residents of Chandigarh are well-off, and they should not be enticed by promises of freebies by political parties. They should not welcome such financially unsustainable moves and think more about the overall development of the city.
Surinder Paul Wadhwa, Mohali
Stop playing cheap political games
Providing free water to the residents of the city might sound good, but in practice, it is financially unsustainable and would result in a great loss for the MC in the long run. All the political parties need to start striving for greatness instead of playing cheap political games.
Parisha Khatri, Chandigarh
Provide regular, timely water supply
Rather than giving freebies, the MC should charge nominal rates for necessities such as water. Instead of promising free water, the MC should work towards providing regular and timely supply of water.
Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali
Stop freebies in Chandigarh
How does the MC plan to pay for the freebie? By increasing the tax amounts on the residents? No, thank you. Instead of giving free water, the MC should focus on providing regular water supply at nominal cost.
Sanjay Chopra, Mohali
MC should Focus on maintaining balance
Apparently providing free water must enhance social welfare and ensure impartial access to a vital resource. A balance between affordability and financial liability is essential to ensuring the provision of quality services.
Anita K Tandon, Mundi Kharar
Put cap on free water supply to residents
Free water should be provided to city residents, but only up to a certain limit.
Vijay Shukla, Chandigarh
Calculate loss before making promise
The authorities need to calculate the total loss they would incur before making such financially unsustainable promises.
MR Bhateja, Naya Gaon
Reduce rates, don’t make it free
Instead of providing free water to city residents, the MC could provide water at nominal charges, which would provide some relief to the residents.
Kuldip Singh, Chandigarh
MC Proposal not unviable altogether
The proposal to provide free water is not a bad idea per se. The only issue should be the volume of free water that may be provided.
Harvinder Singh
Provide free water only in parks, markets
The MC may provide free water in common places, such as markets or parks, but not in residential areas as it would lead to waste.
Anand Jain, Mohali
Learn from past failures
We need to learn from the failure of the Punjab Government which promised free electricity, which led the Punjab Electricity Board to chaos.
K C Rana, Chandigarh
Proposal Will hit other works
Payments for water supply are necessary to curb misuse. Free water will adversely affect development work in the city.
Ashok Kumar Goel, Panchkula
Develop infra with taxpayers’ money
Money given by tax payers should be used for education, infrastructure development, and healthcare facilities and not for political gains.
Col TBS Bedi, Mohali
Irrational freebie may get AAP votes
It is an irrational freebie that might get the AAP votes in the election. The amount should be spent on infrastructure.
Brigadier Advitya Madan, chd
MC should Prioritise fiscal prudence
Prioritising fiscal prudence is vital to charting the course for essential infrastructure upgrades.
Vijay Katyal, Panchkula
Need for Balancing water supply, price
A balanced approach, combining free essential supply with tiered pricing, can ensure financial sustainability and equitable access.
Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali
MC should Promote sustainable practices
Encourage community involvement through volunteer-driven water conservation projects, such as neighbourhood clean-up drives and tree planting initiatives, to protect watersheds and improve water quality.
Gurpreet Kaur, Mohali
Well-off Residents can pay for poor
Consider implementing a "pay-it-forward" programme where residents who can afford to pay for water contribute extra funds to support those in need.
Gurdev Singh, Mohali
MC should explore funding mechanisms
The MC could explore innovative funding mechanisms such as green bonds or community crowdfunding initiatives to support water infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.
Amanjot Kaur, Mohali
Implement tiered pricing system
The MC needs to implement a tiered pricing system based on usage of water in residential areas of Chanidgarth to promote conservation while subsidising water for low-income households.
Gaganpreet Singh, Mohali
Offer subsidy to low-income groups
Instead of providing the residents of Chandigarh water for free, the MC may explore other solutions, such as subsidising water bills for low-income households and implementing water-saving.
Ranjeet Saini
Freebies nothing but a political gimmick
The free-water resolution just before the election is a political gimmick. The citizens need only the development and maintenance of infrastructure.
Sukhpal Singh
Freebies set to cause financial loss
“No” is the sane answer to the mayor’s proposal. This scheme would not only cause wastage of water but also cost MC financial loss.
Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula
Free supply leads to wastage
If water is supplied for free, waste is inevitable. I believe even the MC and other government services should pay for water and electricity.
Ajay Vikrant
MC should Focus on providing livelihood
MC should focus on making people capable of working and generate sufficient working avenues so that people can earn their livelihood.
Wg Cdr Jasbir Singh Minhas (retd)
list out ways to knock off loss
The Mayor has not described any way to compensate for the losses to the state exchequer due to the supply of free water.
NPS Sohal, Chandigarh
Educate people on water conservation
Rather than providing free water, the natural resource should be adequately priced. The MC should educate people about the need for water conservation.
Vipan Gupta, Panchkula
Parties give Freebies to increase vote bank
Free water supply would only lead to increase in wastage of the natural resource. The AAP is proposing freebies to entice people to vote for them in the General Election. We are witnessing a water shortage in Bengaluru, and the MC here is proposing a free water supply.
Manju Malhotra Phool, Chandigarh
