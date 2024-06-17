Open House: What steps should police take in view of deteriorating law and order situation in Mohali

Ensure patrolling in sensitive areas

Deterioration of law and order is a very serious problem in Mohali. Police patrolling in sensitive areas must be undertaken regularly. High resolution CCTV cameras and drones at must be installed at vulnerable areas to act as deterrent. Fast track courts must be set up for timely decisions. To help senior citizens and residents, welfare associations must be set up to improve the law and order in the city. Lastly, verification of tenants and persons booking hotels/ lodges must be done so that Mohali does not become safe haven for criminals.

Col TBS Bedi (Retd)

Surveillance should be enhanced in city

The Mohali police should prioritise enhancing patrols in vulnerable areas, implementing community policing initiatives to foster trust and gather intelligence, intensifying efforts to tackle organised crime networks. Additionally, the police should enhance the use of technology for surveillance and response systems, while also focusing on training programmes to improve investigative skills and crisis management. Collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and engaging with community leaders can also help in restoring public confidence and safety.

Charu Mehta

Employ more personnel

To improve the law and order situation, the police should take some important steps. Firstly, patrolling should be increased as criminals are deterred when policemen/patrol vans are alert. So, more personnel should be employed for the same. The policemen should be better equipped to face armed criminals as they cannot be overpowered with 'dandas'. The police should develop better relations with public, so that they are not scared to share information or help them.

Bubby Soin

Police have lost their credibility

People have lost patience as the police has lost its credibility. Killing of people on roads, in front of moving traffic, has become the new normal. Looting on roads, markets and snatching has instilled fear in people and they have lost faith in the police. No steps have been taken by the government to make the police responsible and accountable for such heinous crimes. Police officials have been deputed on the recommendations of party leaders in power, who work as per the wishes of their political bosses. Nothing will change till there is a breakup in the nexus between politicians and police.

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (Retd)

Address social issues leading to rise in crime

To tackle Mohali's deteriorating law and order situation, the Mohali police should increase patrols, intensify surveillance, and improve coordination with the community to gather intelligence, identify potential threats and provide enhanced officer training. The police should also increase their presence in high-risk areas, and work with local officials to address underlying social issues that may be contributing to the rise in crime. Utilising technology, collaborating with other agencies, and addressing root causes such as poverty is Important. Thorough investigations and victim support services are also crucial for restoring trust and ensuring safety of the people.

Prithvee Yakhmi

Beef up security

To control the increasing incidents of crime in the city, security should be beefed up as police patrolling is the need of the hour. Women need to be cautious as problems in relationships are a threat to their lives these days. Timely intervention by the family and action by the police can save the lives of girls. People should come forward for timely help in such deadly attacks.

Abhilasha Gupta

Strengthen police beat system

It is shocking that incidents of crime targeting citizens, including women have been reported in Mohali and Tricity. Such incidents lead to painful memories for individuals and society. These must trigger seriousness in the police, the Intelligence Wings and civil society. Everyone needs to work together as a team to address the issue proactively for a safe and secure environment. The police have the prime responsibility to act proactively against crime and ensure a peaceful environment for the law abiding citizens. A robust police beat system will prove to be a powerful tool. It can act as denial, deterrent and detection measures against the anti-social elements, thereby ensuring a peaceful and happy environment in society. Frequent police meetings with residents, in coordination with the RWA and market associations, should be organised as this will ensure a sense of confidence in citizens.

Vijay Shukla

Take Stringent action against criminals

The gang culture is flourishing in the outskirts of Mohali. The main reason behind this situation is the drug, illegal weapons, sand mining and black money from various sources and political protection to these gangs. Due to political protection and decreased patience in people, crime has increased in the city. The government should find out those undertaking such illegal activities and take strict action against them so that the trust of people is restored in the police and administration. Patrolling and CCTV surveillance in the area would definitely be a shot in the arm. The Whistler Blower Act should also be implemented. The Income Tax and GST Department can also play a vital role in curbing black money in the city. Stringent action is the only option, otherwise easy money always flourishes the illegal activities.

Avinash Goyal

