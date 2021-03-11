Over 1,850 medals at stake in Khelo India Youth Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Over 1,850 medals will be at stake in the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games (KYIG), starting from Saturday, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. Also, considering the weather conditions, the outdoor games will be played only in the morning and evening sessions, while indoor events will be played throughout the day.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana, said, “I wish, our state lead the medals’ tally and emerge overall champions.” Khattar claimed that Rs 139 crore was spent on the construction of new infrastructures (including with revamping the old ones).

Meanwhile, 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 female players, and their support staff will be participating in various events in the KYIG.

Haryana to field largest contingent

Hosts Haryana is fielding the largest contingent of 398 athletes, while defending champions Maharashtra is fielding the second-largest contingent with 357 athletes and third-placed is Delhi with a total of 339 players. Andaman & Nicobar are sending the smallest squad of six, all cyclists, while Ladakh will boast of seven. Wrestling will witness 323 grapplers while some of India’s most promising swimmers will be among the field of 251. In boxing, 236 pugilists will be trading their flying fists in the ring. Hockey will witness 288 players wielding their wands while an equal number will indulge in football. Kabaddi and kho-kho will feature 192 participants each. The four new indigenous sports – gatka (227), mallakhamb (218), kalariyapattu (187) and thang ta (140) and yogasana (87) has also received good response.

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate games

As reported earlier in these columns, Khattar confirmed that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the games at 7:30 pm on June 4.