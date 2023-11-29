Over 1K Gamma Knife procedures conducted at PGIMER in one year

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 28

The Gamma Knife procedure, which has transformed brain tumour surgeries at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), has seen a remarkable surge in its annual use.

System has led to better patient outcomes

This innovation has not only expanded the scope of treatment options at the medical facility, but it has also positively impacted patient outcomes

The PGI now conducts an impressive 1,000 Gamma Knife procedures annually, a substantial increase from the 250–300 procedures performed just a couple of years previously.

The Gamma Knife, a state-of-the-art radiosurgery system, utilises advanced technology to target and treat brain tumours with pinpoint accuracy. This innovation has not only expanded the scope of treatment options at the medical facility, but it has also positively impacted patient outcomes.

Dr Manjul Tripathi, a leading expert in neurosurgery at the hospital, highlighted the significance of the procedure. He explained that the technology allows the delivery of highly focussed radiation beams to the tumour site, minimising damage to the surrounding healthy tissues. This precision is especially crucial when dealing with tumours located in critical or hard-to-reach areas of the brain.

Dr Tripathi added, “The implementation of the Gamma Knife procedure has resulted in a substantial increase in the number of brain tumour surgeries performed at the PGI. Patients who previously might have been deemed inoperable or faced the risks associated with conventional surgery now have a viable and safer alternative. While earlier surgeries required 4–5 weeks, it is just a one-day procedure.”

He added that the benefits for patients undergoing the procedure are manifold. The procedure typically involves a shorter timeframe for recovery as compared to traditional surgery, a reduced risk of infection and minimal disruption of normal brain functions. Moreover, the non-invasive nature of the Gamma Knife allows a quicker return to daily activities, significantly improving the overall quality of life for the patient.

One of the key benefits of the Gamma Knife surgery over traditional surgery is that the former technique doesn’t require incisions or general anaesthesia. The Gamma Knife can also target tumours or lesions deep in the brain that cannot be safely reached through traditional surgery. It can target multiple tumours or lesions at the same time. It is a highly precise treatment option that utilises up to 192 radiation beams, which can help minimise damage to the surrounding healthy tissue.

At present, there are only five such functional centres in India, and the PGI is one of them.

