Over 500 Chandigarh Congress activists to attend rally in Delhi on September 4

Chandigarh, August 28
About 500 city Congress activists will participate in the “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” campaign in Delhi on September 4.
More number of city Congress workers will take part in the 3,570 km “Bharat Jodo Yatra” beginning September 7 under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Most of them will travel throughout the five-month-long yatra. The party informed this during a press conference held at the Congress Bhawan here today.
Addressing the conference, former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, treasurer, All-India Congress Committee, castigated the Modi government for “destroying economy of the country.”
Criticising the repeated reduction of corporate tax and waiver of loans given to rich businessmen, Bansal said exorbitant taxes had been imposed on essential goods and food items consumed by the poor and the middle class people.
“This is leading to uncontrolled transfer of meagre assets of the poor and the middle class into deep pockets of a few rich businessmen,” he alleged.
He stated that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is aimed at targeting the government over “communal polarisation, suppression of dissent, inflation, unemployment and other issues.”
