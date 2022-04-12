In brief

Panchkula: 106 lost mobile phones traced

Panchkula: 106 lost mobile phones traced

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The cyber cell of the Panchkula police claims to have traced 106 mobile phones lost this year so far and has handed these over to their actual owners. The police said the market value of the recovered phones stood at around Rs18 lakh. The Haryana Police had begun this special drive in 2021. Last year, the police had traced 349 lost mobile phones. TNS

National Maritime Day observed

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh chapter of the Merchant Navy Officers Association (MNOA) observed the 59th National Maritime Day with fervour here on Monday. The day is observed every year to express solidarity for the shipping industry — the most efficient means of transporting commodities across the globe in a secure and ecologically friendly manner. Speaking on the occasion, Capt TS Bhatia, president of the MNOA, expressed gratitude to the Indian seafarers, who operate round the clock to guarantee that important supplies are transported without interruption. He said mariners, who endured months at a time on board ships, were essential assets to international trade and business. During the occasion, senior members of the association were also honoured for their contribution to the fields of education and welfare. TNS

DBA holds blood donation camp

Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Bar Association (DBA) organised a blood donation camp at the district courts here on Monday. NS Gill, District and Sessions Judge, inaugurated the camp while Lakhvir Singh Rai, Fatehgarh Sahib MLA, presided over it. Gill called upon NGOs to come forward to donate blood. The MLA called upon youths to donate blood. Rajbir Singh Grewal, president, DBA, said the blood donation camp was organised to celebrate Baisakhi festival. More than 100 units were donated at the camp, he added. oc

Protest outside DC office

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Anganwadi Employees Union organised a dharna in front of the DC office in support of their demands. Striking workers raised slogans and burnt an effigy of the Centre and Haryana Governments. They submitted a memorandum to the DC to be forwarded to the Centre and Haryana Governments. Addressing the dharna, state president Harjeet Kaur Panjola said Anganwadi workers in Haryana were on strike since December 8 in support of their demands, but the state government neither accepted their demands nor implemented those conceded. She warned that if the Haryana Government did not reinstate terminated workers and accept demands the union would intensify the stir. OC

Nukkad Mela concludes

Patiala: The five-day Nukkad Natak Mela, organsied by Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Natraj Arts Theatre, concluded, here on Monday. Plays, including ‘Hun Ta Sudhron Yaro’ and ‘Girgit’, directed by Gopal Sharma, staged at the Languages Department and KK International School, were well received by the audience. Gopal Sharma, Director, Natraj Arts Theatre, thanked Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi for the success of the street theatre festival. He hoped that such drama festivals would continue in all corners of Punjab in future too. TNS

Three fined for drunken driving

Chandigarh: In a strict action against drunken driving, the police arrested six persons in the city and took their vehicle in posession. The traffic rules offenders were produced in the court on Monday where three of them were fined Rs10,000 each. Moga resident Charanpreet Singh, 32, Panchkula Sector 20 resident Siddhant Sharma, 23, Mani Majra resident Abhishek Anand, 24, Samana resident Gurjeet Singh, 26, J&K native Ankit Kumar, 29, and Sector 27 resident Jaspreet, 30, were arrested under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sector 26 police station. The police said all offenders were held near night clubs. TNS

Sec 27 man hangs self to death

Chandigarh: A 59-year-old man, Jagdish Singh, allegedly died by suicide at his home in Sector 27 here. He was rushed to the GMSH-16 where doctors declared him brought dead. As per a statment of his relatives, the deceased was under depression for the past few days and he allegedly hanged himself to death on Monday. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Addl charge for UT official

Chandigarh: The UT Administration has assigned the charge of Member Secretary, Chandigarh Right to Service Commission, to Rajiv Tewari, Director, Public Relations, in addition to his existing charges, thus relieving Sorabh Arora of the said charge. Tewari was earlier posted as the District Treasury Officer, Additional Secretary, State Transport Authority, and Sub-Registrar. He also worked in the Estate Office and the Chandigarh Housing Board. TNS

Homoeopathy Day celebrated

Mohali: A team of doctors arranged a camp at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan Sohana on World Homoeopathy Day on Sunday. As many as 250 patients were given treatment and medicines. They were guided to continue treatment at the nearby homoeopathic dispensary. District Homoeopathic Officer Ravinder Kaur Bawa said April 10 was celebrated as World Homoeopathy Day to mark the birth anniversary of the father of homoeopathy, Samuel Hahnemann. The doctors attended to patients and cleared their myths about homoeopathy. Also, pamphlets regarding myths and facts related to homoeopathy were distributed in the district. TNS

Dodgeball meet on April 17

Chandigarh: The Dodgeball Association of Chandigarh will organise the junior state dodgeball championship (boys and girls) for the 3rd Aurobindo School Dodgeball Trophy on April 17. The championship will be organised in the junior (born on or after May 21, 2003) and sub-junior (born on or after May 21, 2008) categories. The interested teams can register their entries with the organisers before April 16. TNS

UTCA course concludes

Chandigarh: A two-day umpires and scorers course, organised by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), concluded at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. A total of 12 applicants participated in umpiring and six in the scorers’ course.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
World

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

3
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

4
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

5
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

8
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

9
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

10
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President

We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Let’s resolve K-issue: New Pak PM Shehbaz to India

Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India

Hope region will be free of terror: Modi

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

ASI suspended for ‘harassing’ tourist in Amritsar

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Operators in Chandigarh told to display fare list on autos, cabs

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp