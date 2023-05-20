Panchkula to have first air-conditioned community centre

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 19

Panchkula will get its first air-conditioned community centre by June 30. Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today visited the community centre, which is under construction in Sector 15.

Gupta reviewed the progress of the construction work and directed officials to complete it by June 30.

Being built on around 1.30 acres, the community centre will have four badminton courts and facilities of table tennis, gym and library.

The community centre is being built at a cost of around Rs 5 crore. It will be the first completely air-conditioned community centre in the district.

A banquet hall with a capacity of 500 people has been built in this two-storey community centre.

The community centre will also have two suites with a bedroom, drawing room, dining room, pantry and dressing room.