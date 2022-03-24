Panchkula: Woman run over by truck, dies

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 23

A 34-year-old woman, who worked in a private company at Baddi, was run over by a speeding truck while she, along with her colleagues, was on the way back home from work yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Sabra, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh who lived at Verma Colony in Pinjore.

The brother-in-law of the victim, Mohammad Ashraf, told the police that the victim had left for work around 6.30 am and was on her way back as there was additional manpower on duty when the incident took place.

“While she was crossing the Baddi flyover around 7 am, a speeding truck coming from the Baddi side hit her and she was crushed under the rear tyre of the truck. Meanwhile, three other women colleagues, who were accompanying her, saved their lives by striding away,” the FIR reads, quoting the complainant.

With the help of passersby, the victim was taken to the PGI where she was declared dead by doctors.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

Sub-Inspector Zile Singh, investigating officer of the case, said they were trying to identity the truck and its driver.