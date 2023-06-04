Panjab varsity Senate approves NEP frameworks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The Panjab University Senate, meanwhile, approved the regulations for four-year undergraduate honours programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework.

The university will adopt the framework from the current session, while the colleges will adopt it from the next session.

“The House also approved the adoption/approval of the UGC guidelines for curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes aligned with NEP-2020 from the academic session 2023-24 in Panjab University and it will be implemented in the colleges from the academic session 2024-25,” said a PU spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Senate unanimously elected Prof Jagat Bhushan as a university member of the Dental Council of India, under Section 3(d) of the Dentists’ Act, 1948. The Senate also approved adoption of the National Academic Depository (NAD)-Digilocker in totality.

It has been decided to implement Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) under Digilocker framework as per the UGC. The House also approved the minutes of a committee to frame general policy to give a general interpretation of clarification of clause 6.4 (PhD Guidelines, 2016) from the UGC and guidelines formulated in accordance with the UGC minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. degree Regulations 2022.

Honorarium increased

The Senate approved the adoption of approval by the Secretary, UGC, regarding revised guidelines for enhancement of honorarium of guest faculty. Last December, the Syndicate had approved the adoption of the UGC-2019 guidelines to enhance honorarium for guest faculty from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per lecture and the monthly ceiling from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, Senators alleged delay in providing data by various officials of the university.

Other approvals

The Senate approved the template for the appointment of assistant professors, associate professors and professors (private aided colleges and unaided private colleges). The Senate also approved the minutes of the committee to look into the issue regarding release of enhanced salary in pursuance of CAS promotions under 4th Amendment of UGC Regulation 2010. It also approved the recommendation of the affiliation committee regarding the grant of temporary extension of affiliation in the course/s/subject/s to the colleges situated in the Punjab State, for the session 2022-2023.