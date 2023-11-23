Pension court held in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 22

A pension court was held at the District Administrative Complex here today, where more than 50 pensioners presented their complaints.

Complaints from various departments were heard in the presence of the Section Authority/DDO from the respective departments.

Out of the pensioners who were present, the complaints of 26 pensioners were heard on the spot and orders were given to resolve the complaints of the rest of the complainants to the concerned departments. AG (A&E) representatives from Punjab were present, along with the DDOs of various departments.

