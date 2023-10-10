PGI finance panel meet on Oct 27

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

A meeting of the standing finance committee of the PGIMER will take place on October 27. Items on the agenda include construction of a centre at Sarangpur for MBBS course and implementation of Hospital Information System-2 (HIS-2).

The PGIMER had proposed setting up of a state-of-the-art medical college with intake of 100 students for MBBS course at its Sarangpur centre. The proposal envisioned a college campus along with an attached hospital fully equipped for quality education, research and patient care.

Nams fellowship for six professors The National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) honoured six faculty members of the PGIMER and two of its former professors with fellowship at its 63rd annual conference, NAMSCON-2023, held in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot awarded the fellowship to Dr Rati Ram Sharma, Dr Arun K Aggarwal, Dr Sonu Goel, Dr Surinder Rana, Dr Arun Bansal and Dr Naveen Kalra. The fellowship was also conferred on PGI former professors Dr Ram Samujh and Dr Ramesh Sen.

Union Health Minister SP Singh Bhagel, Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Kumar and NAMS president Dr SK Sarin were also present during the ceremony held at Ramaiya Medical College.

Among the important items on the agenda is the proposal for hiring 50 phlebotomists to be deployed across various departments at the PGIMER on outsourcing basis. The panel will deliberate on the proposal to increase the stipend paid to BSc (Nursing) students during their six-month internship period. In accordance with the Government of India guidelines, the stipend for these students may see a substantial increase from Rs 500 per month to Rs 13,150 per month.

Another significant agenda item is the proposal for the additional requirement of 17 laboratory attendants on outsourcing basis, along with the ex post facto sanction for 18 laboratory attendants who have already been hired.

A significant workforce-related issue to be addressed is the regularisation of 124 relief-cum-housekeeping workers and 25 supervisors on a post facto basis. These workers are part of the 969-strong outsourced workforce deployed through a service provider at the institute.

