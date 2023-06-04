PGI seeks rise in stipend for BSc nursing students

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, June 3

The PGI, Chandigarh, has recently sought an increase in the stipend provided to BSc nursing students during their six-month internship period.

The institute is pushing for a raise from the current monthly stipend of Rs 500 to Rs 13,150, in line with the stipend announced by the Government of India for BSc nursing students.

The agenda was presented before the Standing Finance Committee. However, it could not be discussed. Recently, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, raised the stipend for BSc nursing students to Rs 13,150 from Rs 500.

At present, the PGI provides a stipend of Rs 500 per month to students pursuing four-year BSc nursing degree course. This amount has remained unchanged since its approval by the Standing Finance Committee of the institute dated March 24, 1974, initially set at Rs 100 per student per month.

Additionally, the PGI has introduced a new bond requirement for these students. Upon enrolment, BSc nursing students will be obligated to execute a bond of Rs 1,21,000. This bond entails a commitment to serve the PGI and other central government organisations for a period of three years following the completion of their degree. Under the revised regulations, students must now execute a bond of Rs 1,21,000 instead of the previous bond of Rs 29,000.

It is important to note that the failure to execute the revised or fresh bond will result in the student being ineligible for the enhanced stipend during their internship period.

As per the proposal, the enhanced stipend applies to students currently studying in the first, second, third and fourth years of the BSc nursing programme within the 2019-23 batch and subsequent batches.