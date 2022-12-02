 Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste : The Tribune India

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inspects Sector-25 plant.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The city has started processing 100% of its dry waste with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurating an upgraded Solid Waste Processing Plant in Sector 25 today.

According to the Municipal Corporation, the processing capacity in the city has now gone up from current 120 metric tonne per day (TPD) to 200 TPD, the total daily dry waste generation. The dry waste will be converted to RDF (refuse derived fuel).

While a total of 350 TPD wet garbage is currently being generated in the city, only 120 TPD is getting processed.

The upgraded solid waste processing plant at Sector 25, Chandigarh. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

“We will soon increase wet waste processing to 230 TPD through windrow technique,” said an official. It involves producing compost by piling organic waste in long rows (windrows).

Purohit, in the presence of MP Kirron Kher, asked MC officials to ensure the plant ran at its full capacity.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the plant was established in 2008 by Jai Parkash Associates Ltd on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for 30 years and the agency demanded tipping fee during the period of operation in 2012, which was beyond the terms and conditions of the agreement.

The agency failed to operate the plant properly due to non-maintenance of machinery from time to time. The agreement was terminated in June 2020 and plant was taken over by the corporation.

The plant for dry waste was lying dysfunctional since 2020 for want of machinery upgrade as some parts had become unserviceable. Recently, the corporation allotted the work of overhauling and upgrading the plant, including operation and maintenance, of for one year, extendable by two years, to Aneie Astechno Pvt Ltd, Sonepat, at Rs 6.20 crore and the cost involved upgrading of the plant at about Rs 2.91 crore, she said.

UT Adviser Dharmpal said the capacity of Wet Waste Processing Plant was also being enhanced by construction of sheds. Altogether, the corporation would process wet waste and dry waste to the quantum of 400 TPD in the plant briefly.

The corporation has initiated the process to install an Integrated Solid Waste Processing Plant in the city, which will take care of the waste processing needs for the next 25 years. The RFP will be floated in the coming months. Earlier, the Governor flagged off the vehicle carrying RDF pellets.

UT Chief NP Sharma, accompanying MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, explained the project to the Governor.

200 TPD Dry waste processed at plant

120 TPD Wet waste processed at plant

Rs 2.91 cr Cost of plant upgrade

Work allotted for one year

  • Plant at Sector 25 was set up in 2008 by Jai Parkash Associates on a build, own, operate and transfer basis for 30 years
  • It, however, failed to operate the plant properly due to lack of maintenance of the machinery from time to time
  • Pact was terminated in 2020 and MC took over the plant. It had since been lying dysfunctional for want of upgrade
  • Work to upgrade and operate plant was given for one year, extendable by two years, to a Sonepat firm at Rs 6.20 crore

