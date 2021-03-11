Power cuts leave residents high and dry in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 27

Most parts of Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi witnessed hours-long power outages till late in the evening. The water supply too was hit and residents were a harassed lot for most part of the day.

Residents complained that power supply was snapped from around 9 am to 11 am in most areas. The power supply was restored for around two hours and after that there was no electricity till 8 pm. Residents of Zirakpur town, Baltana, Dhakoli, Peer Muchalla, Dera Bassi and the periphery endured power pangs throughout the day. They complained that with schoolchildren preparing for exams, it was a grim situation.

Mukesh Kumar, a Zirakpur resident, said, “There is no electricity since morning and women, children and elderly had to endure tough time. PSPCL officials remained unavailable throughout the day.”

Residents complained that long power cuts dried up inverters and exhausted phone battery. “In high-rise buildings, lifts were non-functional and the elderly had to bear the inconvenience,” said Sheela Bhanot, a resident of a housing society on VIP Road.

Phone numbers of most PSPCL officials were switched off, complained residents.

PSPCL officials said power supply would be snapped from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow in some parts of Mohali such as Kumbhra, IT City, Sector 68 and 69.