Praneel of RoundGlass triumphs in tennis

Mohali, May 12

Praneel Sharma, a trainee of RoundGlass Tennis Academy (RGTA), won the singles’ event, while the pair of Ojas Mehlawat and Adhiraj Thakur emerged victorious in doubles category of the J30 Bhubaneswar ITF World Tennis Junior Tour-2024 held at Bhubaneswar. Third seed Praneel toppled the top seed Debasis Sahoo 6-4 7-5 in straight sets to secure the title.

In the semifinals, he got the better of second seed Shanker Heisnam in a three-set thriller and logged a comeback 3-6 6-2 7-5 win. He had met his doubles partner Aditya Mor in the quarterfinals and beat him 7-6 6-1.

Another local trainee Aashravya Mehra faltered at the semifinals stage and lost to Debasis Sahoo 6-7 6-1 3-6. In the doubles category, the unseeded pair of Mehlawat and Thakur emerged winners.

