Property tax camps to boost collection in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 31

To boost its collection, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation is organising property tax camps in societies to provide the payment service to taxpayers on the doorstep. With the help of residents’ welfare associations, the civic body is eying to make the plan a success.

After organising camps in two residential societies in Sector 20 earlier this month, the MC has scheduled another such event in the Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, for Saturday.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Deepak Sura said, “The property tax collection camps would allow people who can’t come to the MC office in Sector 4 to make payments on the doorstep. He said the civic body planned to organise more such camps at other residential societies to increase its collection.

Every year, the MC fails to meet its collection target, leaving the civic body fund-starved. For 2022-23, the MC is hoping to earn Rs25 crore from property tax.

In a General House meeting last year, the MC had also passed a resolution to tighten its noose around those defaulting on property tax payments. In this regard, the MC had sealed two commercial properties owned by the Ansal Group in Sector 5 for failing to clear pending dues. —