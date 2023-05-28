PU grab three gold at Khelo India Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

The Panjab University shooting team bagged gold medal in the men’s 25m rapid fire event on the second day of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) underway at Uttar Pradesh.

The team of Adarsh Singh (579 points), Udhayveer Sidhu (577 points) and Vijayveer Sidhu (586 points) claimed gold by scoring 1,742 points in total. The team of Lovely Professional University was placed second with 1,709 points and Maharshi Dayanand University shooters settled for the third spot with 1,645 points.

In the men’s 50m rifle 3 position event, Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu of the PU claimed silver by scoring 450.1 points. Adarsh Singh scored 27 points to claim silver in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (individual) event, while Udhayveer bagged bronze with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Chahat Arora bagged the gold medal in the 50m breast stroke event, while Siddhant Sejwal bagged silver in the 200m backstroke event.

During the evening session, the PU bagged third gold in wrestling. With this feat, the university climbed to the third spot in the medals’ tally with 12 medals including, three gold, three silver and six bronze.