PU POLLS: 26 file nomination for president’s post, 29 for V-P’s; final list today

CYSS’ presidential candidate Divyansh Thakur with supporters at Panjab University. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The campus today witnessed a hectic political activity with 26 candidates filing their nominations for the post of president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), elections for which are slated to be held on September 6.

As per the provisional list, 29 candidates have filed nominations for the post of vice-president, 21 for secretary and 23 for joint secretary. As per the schedule, the filing of nominations was held today from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

ABVP nominee Rakesh Deswal after filing nomination papers. NITIN MITTAL

The entire process witnessed a lot of hustle and bustle. After the filing of nominations, objections were invited and later, the authorities issued a provisional list of candidates. After scrutinising the nomination papers, the authorities will, on September 1, release a list of candidates at 10 am. Withdrawals will be allowed from 10.30 am to 12 noon the same day. Thereafter, a final list of the candidates will be displayed by 2.30 pm.

NSUI's Jatin Singh after filing nomination papers. NITIN MITTAL

CYSS names candidates

Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), today named its presidential candidate. Divyansh Thakur, a PhD scholar from Anthropology Department, will be the face of the party, announced MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose. In the previous elections, Aayush Khatkar of the CYSS had won the presidential poll.

Holiday in PU on Sept 8

The authorities have declared holiday in the university on September 8 to prevent any post-election violence. The university is shut on September 7 due to a gazetted holiday.

Last date extended

The Vice Chancellor extended the last date for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses to September 20 with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

Face-off at DAV College

The police dispersed various students belonging to different groups who had a face-off outside DAV College, Sector 10, after the filing of nominations. The groups started raising slogans while coming out after filing the papers. The college decided to shut classes by 11.30 am and the students were asked to leave the premises.

Prominent names for top post

Divyansh Thakur (CYSS) | Jatin Singh (NSUI) | Rakesh Deswal (ABVP) | Prateek Kumar (SFA)

Setback for PUSU

Nomination of presidential candidate of Panjab University Students' Union (PUSU) Rajkaran Baidwan, who was earlier with NSUI, was cancelled following objections over his date of birth

