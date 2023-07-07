Punjab CM opens inpatient services at cancer hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state government would soon start mobile vans for early detection of cancer in villages across the state.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating indoor patients department (IPD) services in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre here today, the CM said these vehicles would help in early detection of the disease, thereby saving precious lives.

He also expressed concern over rising patients of Hepatitis C in the state. He said the vehicles would help in ensuring diagnostic and treatment of patients suffering from Hepatitis C too.

Mann said the state government was setting up 16 new medical colleges.

Earlier, the CM launched inpatient IPD services in the hospital and had detailed deliberations with patients on the fourth floor of the Mullanpur hospital. He said OPD service was started last year, adding that the 300-bed institute emerged as hub of advanced cancer treatment.

Mann said an MoU had been signed between the state Health Department and Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to strengthen the healthcare facilities across the state, especially for comprehensive cancer care services. Under this, TMC would impart training to government hospital staff. Another MoU was signed with the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training for short-term practical training in the fields of radiology, lab technology, OT and other courses. He said it would help create a pool of skilled manpower in the state for combating cancer effectively. Yet another MoU was signed with the Department of School Education for creating awareness among masses for prevention of the fatal disease.

Dr RA Badwe, Director, TMC, Mumbai, stressed upon uniform treatment in all cancer cure facilities in the country. Dr Ashish Gulia, Director of the Homi Bhabha hospital, spoke about TMC activities in Punjab.