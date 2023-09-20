Punjab Engineering College signs MoU with NIT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) signed an MoU with the National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand. The agreement was signed between Prof Baldev Setia, Director, PEC, and Prof Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Director, NIT, Uttarakhand.

Prof Arun Kumar Singh and Dr Sanat Agrawal showcased the research activities, advanced technologies and consultancy projects at PEC, Chandigarh, and NIT, Uttarakhand, respectively. The MoU between PEC and NIT signifies a partnership that will drive research, innovation and academic excellence, benefitting both institutions. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Col RM Joshi (retd), Registrar, PEC, and heads of various departments, PEC.

#Uttarakhand