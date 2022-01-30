Punjab People boycotting Congress, claims Sanjeev Vashisht

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

People of Punjab are now boycotting the Congress and Mohali Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu is also facing opposition as he has worked inefficiently to resolve important issues.

Industrialist and BJP candidate from the Mohali Assembly segment Sanjeev Vashisht stated this after filing his nomination paper along with his wife Pooja Vashisht at the District Administrative Complex here today.

Vashisht said Congressmen would be seen fighting with each other soon after the announcement of the Congress Chief Ministerial candidate. He said AAP candidate Kulwant Singh was trying to mislead people on false promises. He alleged that Kulwant was rejected in the 2021 MC elections and he lost from his own ward by a margin of nearly 300 votes. He said people from his own ward had rejected him. Residents of the constituency will once again not accept Kulwant.

The BJP candidate said Punjabis would not fall into the trap, adding that Punjab residents had so far tested all parties. Now, they were eager to take Punjab on the path of progress by forming a double engine government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. —