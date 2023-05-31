Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visits govt school in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains today visited the Government Primary School of Sector 69 and inquired about the problems being faced by the students.

Bains said he had received information that the students studying in a government primary school in Sector 69 of Mohali were facing several problems. The school was built on 1.79 acres of land, of which, only 125 yards of land is left with the school now. There are only three rooms on the premises and a total of 147 students are being taught by five teachers here.

The morning meeting is held outside the school and there is no direct route to the school. Apart from this, there is neither a bathroom on the premises nor a room for pre-primary classes.

Bains ordered officials of the Education Department and PUDA authorities to shift the school to a new location and also ordered an immediate action against the officials of the department who caused undue delay in this process.

After visiting the school, the minister also visited the proposed land to be allotted to the school by GMADA.

The minister suspended three officials of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and issued a show-cause notice to two officers of the department.

The action after the minister got to know that even though the academic session in the schools had begin on April 1, the Class V students of the Government Primary School, Kharar-3, had not received their English books so far. As many as 1,135 books of English in Dera Bassi and 1,400 in Banur block have not been received.