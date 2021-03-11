Representatives of rural institutions felicitated

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 25

Rural Development Minister of Punjab Kuldeep Dhaliwal today honoured the representatives of all 13 award-winning Panachayati Raj institutions of the state during a function organised at the head office of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department here.

The Union Rural Development Ministry has awarded the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Award and Nana Ji Deshmukh Award for the year 2020-21 to the Panchayati Raj institutions for good performance. Punjab has bagged 13 awards this year.

Dhaliwal asked Panchayats to utilise the government grants in a fair and transparent manner without any discrimination. The Punjab Government would provide full support and honour panchayts for their good work, he added.

Earlier, the minister announced that Gram Sabha sessions would be held at these villages from June 1.

The award-winning institutios include Zila Parishid of Patiala, Block Samitis of Machhiwara, Ludhiana and Kapurthala, Gram Panchayats Raikhana in Baithinda, Rohle in Ludhiana, Nagal Gharian in Mohali, Bhutal Kalan in Sangrur, Nurpur Jattan in Kapurthala, Talwandi Sangehre in Jalandhar and Doburji in Hoshiarpur. Chehlan village of Ludhiana district has bagged Nana Ji Deshmukh Rashtria Gaurav Sabha Award, Manak Khana village in Bathinda district got Panchayat Development Plan Award and Mansurwal Bet in Kapurthala district has won Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award.