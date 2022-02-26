Rogi Kalyan Samiti committee meets

Chandigarh, February 25
After the Covid-19 pandemic, the first meeting of the Executive Committee of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS), GMSH-16, was held today under the chairmanship of Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman, RKS.
Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services-cum-Member Secretary of Rogi Kalyan Samiti, gave a detailed presentation regarding the steps taken by the hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic and also the initiatives to provide quality health care to patients visiting the hospital. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Health Department and representatives of civil society. —
