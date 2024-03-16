Rohit wins Samarvir Sahi golf tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Rohit emerged as the winner of Samarvir Sahi Golf Championship with a score of 6 under at Chandigarh Golf Club today.

He was closely followed by Shat Mishra at the second spot at 3 under and Arin Ahuja at third spot at 2 under. There were 119 entries including Rohit, Sandeep Yadav, Harimohan Singh and Anant Singh Ahlawat amongst others who have represented the country.

This tournament has been hosted by The Chandigarh Golf Club since 2000.

