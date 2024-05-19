RWA presidents to grill LS seat contenders on city issues today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

BJP and Congress candidates will have to face a volley of questions on local issues, including stray dog bite cases, Chandigarh Housing Board, rising water tariff, domicile and others, during two different interaction sessions with RWA presidents on Sunday.

The RWAs are members the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) that is organising the event- “Know Your Candidate” at Press Club in morning.

Hitesh Puri, Chairman, CRAWFED, shared BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon will be there are 10:30 am while INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari will come at 11:30 am. There will be 100 RWAs presidents who will pose questions to them. Some of the list of questions have already been prepared.

Puri said they will focus on local issues of the city that affect residents in day to day life. “We have called these sessions to enable public to understand what are the views of the two candidates on specific matters before the public goes to vote on June 1,” he added.

“We will ask them to share their plans on resolving the issues,” said Puri.

