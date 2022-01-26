SAD-BSP candidate Parvinder Singh visits Mohali villages

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 25

Parvinder Singh, SAD-BSP candidate from Mohali, has intensified his election campaign. He, along with other local leaders of the party, is visiting villages and towns.

Parvinder Singh Sohana, along with his campaigning team, today visited Gobindgarh village where he was weighed against laddoos. The villagers assured the SAD candidate of their support. They also honoured him and other SAD-BSP leaders on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Parvinder Singh flayed the policies of the Congress and claimed that people of the state were anxiously waiting for Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD-BSP government. Flaying the AAP, he said the party had no base and was only trying to befool people of the state by making aimless promises.