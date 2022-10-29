Sanam Sutirath Wazir, campaigner for Justice for anti-Sikh massacre, signs book deal with Harper Collins

Chandigarh, October 29
Sanam Sutirath Wazir, formerly Campaign head of Amnesty International's Justice for the anti-Sikh massacre of 1984 campaign, has signed a book deal with Harper Collins India.
Wazir has spent nine years studying Punjab and the anti-Sikh massacre. In 2015, he released his first report on the Sikh violence, titled ‘Continued Injustice for the 1984 Sikh Massacre’. His Amnesty movement inspired the mobilisation of about 7 lakh individuals in India.
Wazir’s report highlights the personal stories of the victims of anti-Sikh violence and survivors across India. His report stated how for the death of 3,000 people in Delhi alone (during the 1984 massacre), less than one per cent have been convicted so far. Only 587 FIRs were registered, and 247 cases were closed.
