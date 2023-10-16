Sewerage to be constructed in Barwala village, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 15

Much to the relief of Barwala residents, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the installation of a sewerage system in the village to address the issue of waterlogging.

He also announced that the community centre in Barwala will be named after Shaheed Rajpal Rana.

The Chief Minister made the announcements during a Jan Samvad programme here today.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present on the occasion.

Khattar said Rs 25 crore had been set aside for the construction of roads in every constituency. The CM added that the Parivar Pehchan Patra had enabled the government to accurately determine the population in towns and villages.

He noted that the elderly no longer needed to visit government offices to receive an old-age pension, as the amount would be automatically disbursed to them once they turn 60.

The CM said the government offered free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. In Barwala, 3,000 people hold Ayushman cards, and 74 of them have already benefitted from the scheme, he added.

The CM stressed that the main objective of Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan fairs was to help families with an annual income below Rs 1.8 improve their standard of living.

The government allocated Rs 4.5 crore to compensate those who suffered losses because of the recent rains, said the Chief Minister.

