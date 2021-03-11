“SIS SAFARI” organised at Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali

The school organised “SIS SAFARI”, a summer party on the theme “Save Wildlife”. Tiny tots, who were wearing animal masks, danced during a fun-filled animal activity. Students of class I and II dressed as like animals, trees and tribesmen. A variety of educational activities were organised. A movie on the theme was screened for the children. Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu, Principal, appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

World Athletics Day was celebrated at the school to sensitise students to the value of sports to create a world better than the one we have inherited. The students participated in various races. The winners were applauded. Principal Monica Chawla motivated the students to regularly participate in such activities.

CL DAV Public School, Panchkula

To instil confidence in students, fun races were organised at the school. Students from class I to III participated in the event with zeal. A variety of races were held. The winners were brimming with self-belief, confidence and pride while standing on the victory stand.

DC Model School, Panchkula

Eshwaramma Day was commemorated with all sanctity and devotion to mark the death anniversary of the saintly lady who was blessed to be the mother to the avatar of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. A “Role Play” competition was conducted in DC Model Senior Secondary School. The programme started with the formal Veda recital by students. Many teams from the tricity participated in the competition and left everyone spellbound with their acting skills. In the value-based skit competition, DC Montessori (Chandigarh), Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15; and DC Model, Sector 7, won the top three positions respectively. The director of the school, BB Gupta, congratulated the prize winners.