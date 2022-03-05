SJOBA rally kicks off with scrutiny

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Drivers and riders of 25 (four-wheelers) and 55 (two-wheelers) went through scrutiny and Super Spectator Stage (SSS) on the opening day of the 35th SJOBA Rally today.

This time the challenge rally (extreme) will be flagged off and there will also be a night stage for four-wheelers. On Saturday, the rally will be flagged off for an exciting journey of 200 km from St John’s School, Sector 26, said Gagan Sekhon, Secretary, SJOBA.

This rally is being conducted under the affiliation of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). The total prize money this year is Rs5 lakh besides trophies and other awards for the participants and winners.