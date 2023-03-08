Skill training programme for Chandigarh MC women staff launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Municipal Corporation has launched a skill training programme for its women “Safaimitras”, door-to-door waste collectors, toilet cleaners and building and road wing workers to help them augment their income and also provide them with opportunities to start alternative careers.

Anup Gupta, Mayor, said a 360-hour special skill training course for a batch of 40 women “Safaimitras” was launched today ahead of International Women’s day.

Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Director, National Livlihood Mission, said there were a large number of women “Safaimitras” and garbage collectors working with the corporation. Though they are already gainfully employed, need was felt to further strengthen their financial position as well as to offer them and their families opportunities of alternative careers.

The programme includes a variety of courses such as stitching, pickle making and candle making, she said.