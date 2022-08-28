Spa parlours at Zirakpur raided

Zirakpur: The police have booked the owners of seven spa and massage parlours on the VIP road under the Immoral Trafficking Act. The police on Saturday raided the parlours and detained 39 workers, mostly female. They were later let off. Cops have started looking for the operators of the massage parlours. Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said he had received information that illegal massage parlours were being run on a large scale in Triple C complex. Following this, seven teams were formed and raids were conducted. TNS
32-year-old biker killed in hit-&-run
Zirakpur: A 32-year-old man died in a hit-and-run near the Singhpura Chowk here on Friday night. The deceased, Baljinder Singh, a resident of Haripur Hinduan, is survived by his wife and a child. The police have booked the unidentified car driver. Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh said the victim was returning home when a speeding car hit his bike from behind and sped away. TNS
Bhavan students bag top honours
Chandigarh: Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, brought accolades to the school by winning top honours in the Haryana Talent Search Examination. Vanshika Bansal, Samarth Saini and Megha Tayal secured the first rank at the state level. Vedant Saini and Ojasvi Aggarwal claimed second and third rank, respectively. Varuni Raghav and Yashdeep Bakshi secured first rank at the district level, while Kriti Markanday and Siya Aggarwal finished second. Anshika Kansal and Arushi Ahuja claimed third position. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora congratulated the winners. TNS
PEC teams shine in competition
Chandigarh: A Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) team claimed first position in the Technoxian’s WRC RC Craft Competition at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. The team of Vaibhav, Shashwat Rastogi, Mayur Garg, Moolya Sree and Gori Chitra from Aerospace Technical Society (ATS) won the event. The team performed two barrel roles, which gave it an edge over all competitors. Another team, ‘Team Mile High’, comprising of Dolsi Varshney, Bismanjyot Kaur Bindra, Vedansh Singh, Rahul Nagpal, Aryan Chaudhary and Reeshav Chowdhury secured the third position.
