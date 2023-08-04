Speaker reviews flood relief, rehab measures

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 3

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta emphasised the urgent need for restoring water and electricity supply in the flood-affected areas of the district.

During a review of the rehabilitation and relief measures being carried out by the district administration, Gupta instructed the officials concerned to take immediate action in providing relief to the affected people.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni informed about the extensive relief measures being undertaken by all departments to ensure the well-being of the people hit by the recent heavy rains and floods.

During the meeting, it was informed that the water supply was disrupted as the Kajauli water pipeline was damaged. The water supply, which currently stood at 6 MLD, was increasing and would be restored to 45 MLD within the next three days, officials said.

Officials said measures had been taken to control soil erosion by the Ghaggar near Sector 28. The NHAI was tasked with ensuring the complete control of soil erosion at the bridge located on the national highway near Moginand.

#Gian Chand Gupta #Panchkula