Sport medicine specialist Dr MS Dhillon retires from PGIMER after 37 years

Chandigarh, May 10

Sport medicine specialist Dr MS Dhillon retired from PGIMER after an illustrious career spanning 37 years, with a short but illustrious stint in Sri Lanka where he worked with international sportspersons.

He joined the PGIMER in 1987 as a senior resident, and went on to become one of the longest serving Heads of the Orthopaedics Department. He also headed the Physical Medicine and Rehab department from 2009 to 2024.

He was instrumental in starting a Sports Medicine Clinic in 1990s, a Foot and Ankle clinic in 2000s, Regenerative Orthopaedics Facility in 2010s and an Amputee Rehab clinic in 2020s, all of which were first of their kind patient care facilities in the country.

Prof Dhillon was one of the first sports medicine specialists in North India and was the first one to start arthroscopy and ACL reconstructions in North India, as early as 1990.

He went on to become the President of the Indian Association of Sports Medicine and was associated with many National and International sports teams, like the Indian Hockey team, Sri Lanka Cricket team, regional cricket teams and all the regional sports associations, being a consultant to BCCI, Sports authority of India, Indian Gymnastic association etc.

